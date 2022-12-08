BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Lantry is wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree. He is roughly 6’1” tall and 185 pounds.

He was last reported to frequent the N. Hudson Street area in the Village of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Lantry is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933