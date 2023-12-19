TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is getting reimbursed for a quarter of a million dollars it overpaid the medical provider at the county jail.

Sheriff Fred Akshar announced the findings of a county audit that discovered that PrimeCare Medical of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania had been over-billing for staffing costs since its contract began in February of last year.

The contract with PrimeCare, which is paying the company $5.1 million his year, calls for a minimum number of hours by nurses at different levels of certification.

Akshar says PrimeCare was routinely understaffed, yet still charged the agreed upon price.

“They have been at times severely understaffed. That of course has equated to overpayment, but more importantly, it has equated to the staff that’s currently here being overworked and not being able to perform every duty that they have to,” said Akshar.

Akshar says he blames the company’s management and not the nurses at the jail, who he says do a great job serving a high-risk population, many of whom suffer from substance use disorder and mental illness.

He says PrimeCare agreed to pay back the money in 12 installments of $21,000.