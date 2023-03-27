BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 22nd, Kout Akol was found not guilty of two felony assault charges, says his defense attorney Artan Serjanej.

Akol allegedly assaulted another inmate while in the custody of the Broome County Jail.

After deliberating for 25 minutes, a jury unanimously determined that this was not the case.

Akol is in jail for a Manslaughter conviction stemming from an incident that occurred on July 3rd, 2021.

He stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.

Akol, who had a child with Mitchell, severed an artery in the victim’s leg causing her to bleed to death.

In February, he received the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.