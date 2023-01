BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Haven Strong entered the jail with a quantity of a controlled substance.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Strong was processed for arrest and remains in custody.