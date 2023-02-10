BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.
They located the following items:
- (1) loaded 9mm Smith and Weston brand handgun
- (1) loaded 9mm Glock brand handgun (reported stolen from Georgia)
- (2) high capacity handgun magazines
As a result, 24-year-old Darshean Beamen was arrested and charged with the following:
- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree
- 4 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
- 1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree
He was transported to the Binghamton Police Department.