BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.

They located the following items:

(1) loaded 9mm Smith and Weston brand handgun

(1) loaded 9mm Glock brand handgun (reported stolen from Georgia)

(2) high capacity handgun magazines

As a result, 24-year-old Darshean Beamen was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

4 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree

He was transported to the Binghamton Police Department.