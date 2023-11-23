BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Hundreds of people filed into Binghamton High School’s cafeteria this afternoon for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal put on by students.

BHS students have been preparing for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner for several weeks.

The students are fully involved, from decorating the cafeteria, waiting tables, bussing the tables, cleaning dishes, and more.

The decorations throughout the cafeteria were made by Binghamton Elementary School students.

One of the volunteers, a sophomore, Miranda Chiguma, says that this is her first year volunteering, and it has lived up to everything she thought it was.

“I’ve heard about it in the past, but I never really knew how to participate. So, I’m really excited to be able to this year. I just feel really amazing being able to participate this year. It’s been very busy, very hectic, but it’s in a way that’s just really energetic, and makes you want to be a part of it for years to come. It’s overall a lovely experience,” she says.

The event ran from 11 till 2, with new people coming in the door every minute.

Teachers administrators, and faculty also volunteered their time to serve the food.

The meal includes the Thanksgiving classics, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pie, and more.