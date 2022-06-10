BINGHAMTON, NY – A memory play that won the 1998 Pulitzer Prize for Drama is opening at the KNOW Theatre in downtown Binghamton this evening.

“How I Learned to Drive” deals with serious issues such as sexual assault, child abuse and grooming.

The main character is 34 year-old Li’l Bit who is recalling periods from her childhood.

From age 11 to 18, Li’l Bit was in a sexual relationship with her uncle.

The play reflects on the ways her uncle’s grooming skewed her perceptions of what was happening at the time.

The production is directed by recent Binghamton University graduate Samantha Rose in her professional directorial debut.

Rose says KNOW is courageous for taking on such difficult material.

“This is real life. That’s what theater is. Theater resembles life in such a way. It think it’s really important that KNOW chooses to do these pieces that are definitely difficult to watch. This is a challenging show to watch, I will say that. It was challenging to direct. It was challenging for my actors, they really put their hearts and souls into this piece,” she says.

Anna Simek portrays Li’l Bit and Joe Hoffmann is Uncle Peck.

Rose says there are plenty of moments of levity to break up the seriousness of the play.

It’s running for 3 weekends with showtimes of 8 o’clock on Fridays and Saturdays with 3 o’clock matinees on Sundays.

Tickets are 25 dollars, 20 for seniors and 15 for students.

Next Thursday is pay what you can night.

For tickets and information, go to http://KNOWTheatre.org.