CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning.

According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning.

The fire reportedly started in the bedroom, and was quickly brought down, as fire crews were at the scene until about 3:40 this morning.

There are no reports of injuries.