ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There was mass jubilation outside of Homer Brink Elementary in Endwell this morning as the entire school turned out to cheer on a championship team.

Homer Brink’s new Odyssey of the Mind team is caravanning off to Michigan State University for the global O.M. competition.

The group consists of 6 students, 4 in third grade and a second grader and a fourth grader.

Their challenge was to develop a skit involving an over-reacting dramatic character.

3rd grader Averie Deyo portrays Victoria who over-reacts to common idioms.

“Someone mentioned idioms and we just started coming up with a bunch of random ones. Eventually figured out that we could use idioms to tie into the problem. I feel like it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’d rather do this than anything else,” she says.

The students’ solutions used the classic phrases “fork in the road,” “raining cats and dogs” and “step on a crack, break your mother’s back.”

The students took first place in regionals and first place in states to qualify for worlds which runs tomorrow through Saturday.