BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is celebrating a new law that aims to bolster local emergency response systems across the state.

The bill, that was recently signed into law by Governor Hochul, adds the state director of the 211 information system to the state’s disaster preparedness commission during an emergency.

211 is a phone hotline dedicated to assisting people with common human services such as food, shelter, disaster recovery, and COVID.

The hope is that the new arrangement will better integrate the 211 system into the overall emergency response.

The goal is to have more people in need of assistance, but not in an emergency situation, call 211, rather than overload the 911 system with pleas for help.

Lupardo, who introduced the bill in the Assembly, says 211 now has a seat at the table and won’t have to get its information from a middle man.

“Not only, it’s not only important for them to be there to get the information, they have a unique perspective that they need to add into the conversations that these agencies are having. So, I couldn’t be more happy that they are now getting the respect and the place that they deserve,” she said.

Lupardo says that now that the bill has been signed into law, she hopes that funding for 211 can be provided in the state’s budget.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Dial 211 or visit http://211.org.