ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week kicked off the Christmas season in the Town of Union with the 84th annual holiday parade and this weekend, the town is keeping the festivities coming.

This Sunday at Highland Park is the Christmas in the Park celebration.

From 1 to 5 p.m. at the park there will be jugglers, dancers, an ice sculpture demonstration, a live choir, and barbershop quartet.

Along with all of the performances, there’s plenty of activities for the family, including ornament making, stuffing a toy bear, free pony rides, balloon art, an inflatable snowboarding ride and more.

Plus, at Christmas in the Park, the Town of Union will be holding a special preview of the new carousel mural project.

The Town of Union Supervisor, Rob Mack says that as the carousel capital of the world, we have a responsibility to continue that legacy and keep that title.

“Many of the carousels are in the Town of Union. So, we take it real serious. The maintenance on them, and taking care of them and protecting this legacy for future generations,” he said.

The two colorful carousel murals were painted by artist Karen Kucharski.

The murals will be installed at West Endicott Park for the 2024 season.

On Sunday’s Christmas in the Park, kids are encouraged to visit the arts table where they can draw their own carousels.

When it starts to get dark around 4:30, the event will hold a Christmas tree lighting, followed by a fireworks display at 5 p.m.

Admission is free.