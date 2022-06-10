JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City is holding onto one of its pandemic-inspired changes.

The performing arts center is bringing back its giant performance tent.

Goodwill has scheduled 10 events this month and next, including comedy, music, magic and a sing-along film.

The tent seats 200 people with patrons able to select their seats online.

New this year is an elevated section with table service from Food and Fire Barbecue Taphouse.

Goodwill CEO Naima Kradjian says it’s a safer way to enjoy some entertainment.

“Last year, people really enjoyed the tent and really loved being out here. I think being able to safely come together, and know that you’re going to get some great entertainment and it’s going to be easy and it’s going to be fun, I think that that’s really, really important. We still all need fun,” she said.

Highlights include Ragtime Rick Pedro , a tribute to Michael Buble and a sing-along screening of the movie Grease.

For a full schedule and to book tickets, go to http://FirehouseStage.org.