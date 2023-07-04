BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local nonprofit invited local senior citizens to check their blood work for free.

On Thursday, the Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton invited the public to participate in Senior Safety Day, a free balance and blood pressure clinic.

Good Shepherd says the day was all about promoting health awareness and safety for seniors, while showcasing the apartments.

The Director of Admissions, Heather Minor says that says that increased blood pressure can affect your health in many ways.

“The health and wellness of our seniors is so important. This one in particular is focusing on blood pressure. As folks with with blood pressure increases, they have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and that sort of thing. We want to put an emphasis on the importance of monitoring that,” she said.

Seniors got their blood pressure and balance tested, enjoyed light refreshments, and received a tour of Good Shepherd’s independent apartments.

Good Shepherd Fairview offers adults care, assisted living, skilled nursing, respite care, therapy services and more.