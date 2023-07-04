KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The German Club celebrated American independence this morning with a meal beneath the trees.

The club held its Breakfast in the Woods event from 8 to 11 a.m.

It’s a traditional American breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and ham with coffee, orange juice or German beer.

There’s also dancing to Jude’s Polka Jets and a 50/50 raffle.

The Binghamton German Club on Loughlin Road in Kirkwood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The seasonal club holds a number of events each year in its outdoor beer garden, nestled among the woods.

“It’s a little like the Black Forest here, which is very welcoming and very relaxing for all of our guests and members to enjoy. A very unique offering that the club has. But we also have a beautiful clubhouse too that we enjoy during the inclement months,” he said.

Eberhard says you don’t have to be of German descent to join the club, just a fan of German culture.

The club has 9 more events planned for the year to go along with its weekly Friday dinners.

For more information, go to Binghamton German Club on Facebook.