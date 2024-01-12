BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – County Executive Jason Garnar has signed off on the latest Broome legislature map that continues to be controversial.

The legislature was forced to draw a new map after the courts threw out the old one for dividing up the Town of Maine and exceeding the limit of 5% population deviation between districts.

While the new one keeps Maine whole and has a deviation slightly below the 5% limit, critics contend the new map is unacceptable.

It features long, thin portions that snake between municipalities and it carves out portions of the City of Binghamton that include significant minority communities and dilutes them with neighboring rural areas.

No word yet if critics plan to take the new map back to court.