BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ross Park Zoo has teamed up with Northern Rivers Family of Services throughout National Foster Care Month.

The team at Northern Rivers will be set up at the Ross Park Zoo every weekend in May. They will be sharing information and education on foster care.

As of last year, there was two-hundred and ninety-nine youth in foster care throughout Broome County. Nearly one third of those youth were supported by Northern Rivers.



The need throughout Broome County exceeds the number of homes that are available.

Senior Director of Foster Care, Colleen Vogel says, “We’re always in need of foster parents. There’s kids of unique talents, and interests, and kids in the community who are going through difficult times and they need family so, we’re hoping to bring that awareness, as people come in, and just ask and inquire.”

This coming weekend is Mother’s Day Appreciation. All mothers, including foster mothers, will receive free admission.



For those seeking more information on foster care, you can contact Chris Murray at 643-6044 or chris.murray@northernrivers.org.

You can also visit their website at northernrivers.org.