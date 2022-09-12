BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Joining the New York State’s Register of Historic Places is the former Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled building on Court Street in Binghamton.

Built in 1947, it was the headquarters for organizations that provided job training, employment and medical care to local residents with physical and mental disabilities.

The building was constructed in 3 distinct sections.

The state says it’s historically significant as a rare example of Streamlined Moderne factory architecture in the city.