BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Supreme Court, former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, age 49, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

Cornwell admitted to stealing property in March of 2019 consisting of Broome County District Attorney felony case records.

He served as the Broome County District Attorney from 2016 until 2019 before choosing not to seek re-election, opting first to run for Congress and later launching a failed bid for Broome County Family Court Judge.

The case was prosecuted by special District Attorneys from Schuyler and Schenectady Counties after Judge Donald Serio ruled that the current Broome D.A., Mike Korchak, could not try the case because he might also be a witness in it.

Korchak served as Cornwell’s Chief Assistant D.A. for all 4 years.

Judge Cerio had also thrown out another indictment against Cornwell related to government money spent on parking spaces.

Cornwell’s former administrative assistant James Worhach, 37, also pled guilty this morning to one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree.

Worhach admitted that in November of 2020, he possessed stolen property consisting of the contents of a criminal case file belonging to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Cornwell has been sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and a fine of $5,000. As a result of his felony conviction, Cornwell will have his license to practice law revoked by New York State.

Worhach has been sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, but he is still facing several felony counts in a second indictment filed by a Broome County Grand Jury in 2021.

More to come on this developing story.