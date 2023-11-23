JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Employees at Food and Fire in Johnson City were in the kitchen by 6 am this morning, busy preparing 700 meals for people in need.

Food and Fire Barbecue Taphouse held its 4th annual Thanksgiving Giveback program.

School districts including Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott, Chenango Forks, and Johnson City, plus organizations such as the YWCA help by identifying families in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

Food and Fire makes the meals, and representatives from the various schools and organizations bring their vehicles, and deliver the dinners to the family’s doorstep.

The owner of Food and Fire, Dan Polhamus says that the need for hot meals has only continued to grow.

He says that he’s never been worried about making enough food, but rather the logistics to get everything where it needs to go.

“In the beginning, we knew we could cook the food. The tricky part is getting it out there. So, we actually used the structures that are in place through different organizations and schools to first identify who was in need, and secondly, all of these people here from these organizations delivering hot meals right to the doorstep of the people who need it,” he said.

Polhamus says the event has grown and received a lot of community support including sponsorships from Visions and Red Barn Technology.

Every volunteer working the event received a t-shirt that says Team turkey.

The meals are served in a microwaveable container, so if someone wanted to heat it up and eat it later, they don’t even need to dirty another plate.