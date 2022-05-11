BINGHAMTON, NY – On May 10th, 2022 at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Binghamton Police responded to a reported shots fired at 58 Floral Ave.

Upon arrival, the officers on the scene located a male who had sustained several gunshot wounds, down in the parking lot. Responding officers’ performed life saving measures and the male was transported to an area hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased. The male victim was later identified as Victor Texidor, thirty-one years-old, from Binghamton.



During the investigation the Binghamton Police recovered 16 9mm casings from the parking lot of 58 Floral Ave.

A suspect description and suspect vehicle were broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies. A Pennsylvania State Trooper located the suspect vehicle, a silver Honda, on Route 81 South and stopped the suspect car near Gibson, PA.

The Honda, was occupied by three males. The males were interviewed by Binghamton Police Detectives. As a result of the investigation it was found that the incident is related to a domestic dispute. Justin E. Williams, twenty-eight years-old from Greenville, NC has been charged with Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. Binghamton Police Detectives recovered a 9mm Ghost gun and a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that are believed to have been used in the incident. Williams was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.