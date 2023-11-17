TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has made a generous contribution to local families fighting cancer.

Throughout the month of October, members of the Sheriff’s Office sported pink badges and patches as they participated in the Pink Patch Project. The project is a national campaign bringing law enforcement and the community together to raise breast cancer awareness and funding to help local families affected by cancer.

This year, Officer Jennifer McPeek decided to bring it to Broome County.

The Sheriff’s Office spent the month raising money for local families, engaging the community by hosting an online store with custom apparel and merchandise in support of the project.

On Friday, McPeek, who was joined by Sheriff Akshar, Undersheriff Davis, Law Enforcement and Corrections Union representatives, and members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, presented a $4,500 donation to the Community Foundation and the Tina Fund.

“My mother is a breast cancer survivor, so is my sister-in-law,” McPeek said. “It’s an issue that effects so many families across our community, so I wanted to do something special to help local families who are fighting this terrible disease. The response and support from the community and our team here at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office has been wonderful. We are already looking forward to next year.”

The Tina Fund is a local organization that supports local families fighting breast cancer by assisting with groceries, childcare or other expenses related to the fight against cancer.

“We are incredibly proud of Officer McPeek for coming to us with this idea, organizing the effort and seeing it all the way through to fruition,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “We’re just as grateful for the men and women of the BCSO Family as well as our community members for coming together and supporting such an important cause.”