BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local firefighters also continued their tradition of honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks yesterday.

The Binghamton Firefighters Benevolent Association hosted the 12th annual Binghamton Fire 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Mirabito Stadium.

Firefighters, along with people from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut climbed 110 stories to finish the climb that the 343 firefighters could not finish 21 years ago.

Many participants wore their gear to replicate the sacrifices the first responders made as they attempted to save lives.

Participants ran up and down the stairs of the stadium to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Association.