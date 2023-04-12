JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 11th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 75 Shelby Street in Johnson City following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

Investigators seized the following items:

  • Approximately 4.5 grams of Fentanyl
  • Approximately 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine
  • Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in distribution of controlled substances
  • An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun
  • An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of the State of Kentucky
  • Three illegally possessed large capacity ammunition feeding devices

As a result, 39-year-old Michael Buchanan was arrested, transported to the Johnson City Police Department, and charged with the following:

  • (2) Criminal Possession of a Firearm-Class E Felony
  • (3) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree-Class D Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor
  • (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree-Class C Felony
  • (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor
  • (3) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree-Class A Misdemeanor

He was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending further court action.