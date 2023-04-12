JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 11th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 75 Shelby Street in Johnson City following an investigation into illegal drug activity.
Investigators seized the following items:
- Approximately 4.5 grams of Fentanyl
- Approximately 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine
- Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in distribution of controlled substances
- An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun
- An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of the State of Kentucky
- Three illegally possessed large capacity ammunition feeding devices
As a result, 39-year-old Michael Buchanan was arrested, transported to the Johnson City Police Department, and charged with the following:
- (2) Criminal Possession of a Firearm-Class E Felony
- (3) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree-Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor
- (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Class B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree-Class C Felony
- (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor
- (3) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree-Class A Misdemeanor
He was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending further court action.