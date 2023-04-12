JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 11th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 75 Shelby Street in Johnson City following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

Investigators seized the following items:

Approximately 4.5 grams of Fentanyl

Approximately 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in distribution of controlled substances

An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun

An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of the State of Kentucky

Three illegally possessed large capacity ammunition feeding devices

As a result, 39-year-old Michael Buchanan was arrested, transported to the Johnson City Police Department, and charged with the following:

(2) Criminal Possession of a Firearm-Class E Felony

(3) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3 rd Degree-Class D Felony

Degree-Class D Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4 th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor

Degree-Class A Misdemeanor (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree-Class B Felony

Degree-Class B Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4 th Degree-Class C Felony

Degree-Class C Felony (2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7 th Degree-Class A Misdemeanor

Degree-Class A Misdemeanor (3) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree-Class A Misdemeanor

He was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending further court action.