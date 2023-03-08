BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 15 Carlton Street Apt. 3 in Binghamton.
Investigators recovered the following:
- 360 glassine envelopes containing approximately 36.06 grams of fentanyl
- Approximately 1.4 grams of crack cocaine
- Drug packaging materials
- $2,288 of suspected drug proceeds
Following the bust, 35-year-old Christopher Fox was arrested and charged with the following:
- 3 Felony Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia