BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 15 Carlton Street Apt. 3 in Binghamton.

Investigators recovered the following:

  • 360 glassine envelopes containing approximately 36.06 grams of fentanyl
  • Approximately 1.4 grams of crack cocaine
  • Drug packaging materials
  • $2,288 of suspected drug proceeds

Following the bust, 35-year-old Christopher Fox was arrested and charged with the following:

  • 3 Felony Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia
Items seized