BINGHAMTON, NY – The federal government is beginning the third round of distributing free COVID tests to households.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Postal Service will deliver eight, free antigen tests to any residential address or PO box in the country.



You must register to have the tests shipped. To register, visit https://www.covid.gov/tests, or, call 1-800-232-0233.



Free over-the-counter tests are still available for pick up at the Broome County Health Department at 255 Front Street in Binghamton.