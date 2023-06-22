BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The father of the man dubbed Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord has now joined his son is suing the city.

Alan Anzaroot, father of Isaac Anzaroot, has filed a 10 million dollar lawsuit against the city.

The elder Anzaroot was the owner of the historic 95 Court Street, the former First National Bank in downtown Binghamton.

Anzaroot argues that the city code department improperly condemned the building in May of 2021 over trivial issues that could have easily been resolved, causing the tenants to move out and the building to eventually be foreclosed on.

According to the suit, Anzaroot purchased the building in 2017 for 775 thousand dollars and subsequently invested 3 point 8 million into its renovation.

Anzaroot is being represented by attorney Ron Benjamin who also filed a similar lawsuit against the city on behalf of Isaac.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has repeatedly called Isaac Anzaroot the city’s most notorious slumlord for the deplorable conditions of his low-income housing and dozens, if not hundreds, of code violations issued against him.

A message to Kraham’s office seeking comment on this latest lawsuit was not returned.

However, Kraham has told NewsChannel 34 in the past that an arrest warrant for Alan Anzaroot exists for failure to appear in housing court.