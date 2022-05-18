BINGHAMTON, NY – A large provider of human services in Greater Binghamton has secured funding for a major expansion.

Family and Children’s Counseling Service has announced plans for a 5 million dollar headquarters to be built adjacent to its current location on Main Street in Binghamton.

The 9 thousand square foot, 2-story structure will connect to its existing office building.

The organization was formed in 2020 with the merger of Family and Children’s Society with Family Counseling Services of Cortland County.

The non-profit provides mental health and addiction services, housing and job assistance, and sexual abuse treatment.

The lot next door became vacant in 2013 after a large apartment building was severely damaged in a fire started by a tenant who was cooking methamphetamine.