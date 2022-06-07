Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield held a news conference to support three non-profit organizations in the Binghamton area.

Out of the sixty-five non-profit’s receiving funding across the state, three of them are from our local community.



Central New York’s chapter of the The Alzheimer’s Association, Family Planning of South Central New York, and the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference were selected to receive a Community Health Award.



CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Kathy James says that the funding provided will go towards earlier detection and diagnosis of dementia.

Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter, Kathy James says, “And so, we are looking to work very closely with health systems that are addressing those underrepresented and undeserved communities. That we can help them to develop quality Dementia care, practice recommendations within their health systems to really develop systems change around Dementia care.”

The Children’s Home says it will use the funding to support its Teen Center Program. Family Planning plans on using the funds to support patients with transportation needs in rural areas.



Excellus’ Community Health Awards will provide over $260,000 in funding across the state.