BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, 40-year-old Kennard Wellington, of Endwell, was sentenced to 8 years in state prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Resisting Arrest.

In October of 2021, Wellington was pulled over by police on Main Street in Johnson City while operating a 2002 Acura with no insurance and a suspended license.

He refused to cooperate with Johnson City Police and had to be forcibly removed from the car.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his waistband.

Wellington’s trial began in October of 2022. On the second day, he fled the Court.

He was located by the Binghamton Police Department and taken into custody several days later.

On top of this, Wellington has a prior felony conviction for selling narcotics in 2007.

“This is not a law-abiding citizen. This is a convicted felon, out on our streets with a loaded gun, who is now being held accountable. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office thanks the Johnson City Police, the Binghamton Police Warrants Division, and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.