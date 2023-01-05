VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott has a decision to make regarding the future of its water supply.

Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC’s.

Jackson says that Endicott is looking to drill a new well, but the complication is that the property of interest happens to be exactly along Johnson City’s water main.

The mayor says that the Town of Union has approved one million dollars of funding to purchase the property, but that negotiations to finalize the deal could take over two years.

Jackson visited JC today to inquire about purchasing an unused water main in Fairmont Park, rather than constructing their own for $750,000.

She says the JC board will discuss the topic at its next meeting.

Finally, the mayor says that the village is changing out its old water meters with a new, satellite system. She says it provides real time information regarding water usage, and Endicott will be able to send out bills every two or three months rather than every six.