ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott continues to ask its residents to refrain from unnecessary use of water as the lack of rain is impacting its one working well.

The village’s water department put out a request for residents to conserve water by not watering their lawns, filling swimming pools, washing cars or any other large use of water.

Mayor Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that the situation is not a crisis and there is no enforcement action being taken.

She says the request is being made as a precaution as neighboring Johnson City recently cut off water supplies to Endicott so it can conserve water for its own population.

Jackson says the situation reinforces the need for a second well which is planned for the Fairmont Park neighborhood in the Town of Union.