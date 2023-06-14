ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Children at the Endicott Preschool are celebrating the grand old flag today.

With help from American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton, preschoolers are learning about patriotism and the history of our country’s flag.

The Legion joined Kristin Olson’s threes class for the celebration and gifted the students their own personal flags and coloring books to help teach them about the importance of the holiday.

Flag Day takes place every year on June 14th to commemorate the first design for the nation’s flag and is a very special day to Olson.

“So many people came from all over the world to be in this country and are still coming from all over the world to be here and I am very proud of the country that we live in. I love it and our students do too,” she says.

The students got in the Flag Day spirit by singing songs such as “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Legion members Sandy Diffin and Cheryl Clementine visited other students today and gave them flags as well.