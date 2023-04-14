ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, the Endicott Police Department responded to a reported “slashing” incident at 1000 Monroe Street.

Officers were on the scene almost immediately and saw numerous people fleeing from the residence.

According to police, a fight occurred inside and an adult male victim was slashed with a knife in the face.

The occupants of the residence and the victim refused to cooperate with police.

The residence was secured overnight, and a search warrant was executed this morning.

EPD says that the investigation is ongoing and that no further information will be released at this time.