BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous sexual abuse of two children.

48 year-old Howard Knapp was sentenced to 50 years to life after a jury found him guilty of two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child.

Knapp repeatedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13 between March 2014 and December 2015.

Broome County Judge Joe Cawley sentenced Knapp to serve two 25 to life sentences for each count consecutively, meaning he wouldn’t be eligible for parole until age 98.

District Attorney Mike Korchak says the two victims came forward several years after the abuse and Endicott Police arrested Knapp in 2020.

Korchak says it’s one of the worst possible crimes that he’s witnessed.

“They’re also the most difficult cases to bring before a jury and we commend the victims for coming forward. Both victims were under the age of 13 when these dastardly crimes occurred. They’re very brave in coming forward.”

Knapp also had a home in Williston, Florida.

At his sentencing today, Knapp maintained his innocence accusing his victims of lying.