BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

In August of 2022, Endicott Police stopped a 2008 Mazda SUV on Vestal Avenue in the Village of Endicott.

39-year-old Roger Edwards, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Edwards, a repeat offender, had a prior 2015 conviction for felony Attempted Burglary in the 2nd Degree in Broome County.

“Felons carrying illegal firearms are responsible for the majority of violent crime in New York State. Sending repeat offenders to prison prevents future crimes from occurring,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.