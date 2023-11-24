ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Fire Department braved the cold weather today and stood outside at an intersection raising funds for cancer research and a local hospice.

Endicott Fire held its annual Fill the Boot charity event to raise money for the retired firefighters cancer fund and the Mercy House.

Members of the department stood at the intersection of McKinley Ave and North Street, collecting cash donations in boots.

The money raised will be split and donated equally to the firefighters fund and to Mercy House.

Captain Paul Higgins says that holding the event on Black Friday means more traffic than usual and drivers are already in the giving mindset.

“If you ever want to do an exercise in restoring your faith in humanity, this is it right here. Because, people open up. You’ll have people that have cards and no cash and they kind of get upset. They go “oh I’ll be right back.” And they run to the bank and come back. And we don’t push, but such a nice thing to see,” he said.

After 3 hours of collecting donations, Endicott Fire raised over 6 thousand dollars today.

The Fire Fighters Cancer fund focuses its research on cancers that have higher occurrence rates among fire fighters, such as bladder and lung cancers.