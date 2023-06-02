BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s National Donut Day, so Dunkin’ teamed up with the Salvation Army to give out free donuts and coffee to first responders.

The Salvation Army of Binghamton and Dunkin’ delivered 300 donuts and hot coffee to various organizations, including the Binghamton Police Department, Binghamton Fire, emergency room workers, government offices, and other first responders.

The origins of National Donut Day dates back to World War One, when Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional support to the troops, which included making them donuts.

These Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing the donut in the U.S.

“They’re so often serving us behind the lines, nobody sees them, nobody thanks them. Well, this is just our opportunity to say thank you for all the service that you have done for our community, for all the times that you’ve been out there at the worst times. Just thank you for being there for us,” says Salvation Army Captain Joseph Hansen.

This is only the second year of Dunkin’ partnering with the Binghamton Salvation Army for this initiative, but both say it won’t be the last.

It is National Donut Day, so Dunkin’ is offering a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.