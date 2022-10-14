BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A distinguished graduate from Binghamton High School made his first return to the area to pass his experience onto the next generation.

Justin Zell graduated from Binghamton’s Rod Serling School of Fine Arts back in 1995. From there, he spent a decade in New York City both studying and performing acting, comedy, improv, and voice.

12 years ago, Zell established the Steel City Improv Theatre in his wife’s hometown of Pittsburgh. He was invited back to the area for the district’s annual dinner, and while he is here, stopped in and taught an improv lesson at his alma mater.

Zell has a motto for improv: he says it requires you to commit, listen, and play. He says that Binghamton’s commitment to the fine arts shows the school’s determination to foster ingenuity and creativity.

Co-Founder of the Steel City Improv Theatre Justin Zell says, “When my other honorees, you know, were in charitable organizations, worked in D.C. Washington D.C. and I’m just, I have a little improv theatre in Pittsburgh, that it has value beyond just doing a play or being on Broadway that it enhances our lives.”

Zell had the students participate in several improv routines, such as passing around a clap, and striking a pose with random groups.

He says the most important aspect of improv is to listen to 100% of whatever your partner is telling you. Zell says he learned some of the most important lessons in his life, through studying the arts.