BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Discovery Center welcomed children of the community to the land of Oz today.

Young community members were invited to dress as their favorite character from the Wizard of Oz, and take a trip down the yellow brick road.

The event took place to kick off the summer with many Wizard of Oz themed games, an indoor petting zoo, and many prizes to be won.

This is the 12th year the center has hosted the event.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says setting up the event was a lot of hard work, but in the end it was all worth it.

“Well everytime at the Discovery Center, seeing the children having so much fun, but we’re also excited becausewe’ve opened up our new sports matter exhibit and the new chipping challenge. We love watching the children in our mulit-sport simulator having a great time,” she says.

The event typically marks the official start of the Story Garden’s season.

But due to the poor air quality, a lot of the entertainment was moved inside this year.

Some children were still able to explore the Story Garden outside.

For more information regarding the Discovery Center and its upcoming events, visit http://TheDiscoveryCenter.org.