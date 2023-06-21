BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is once again investing in our community, sponsoring a spectacular exhibit at the Discovery Center.

The new Dick’s “Sports Matter” experience at the children’s museum is in two areas, beginning with an outdoor chipping challenge in the Story Garden.

It’s dedicated to the late Tim Myers, who was a longtime Dick’s employee and considered the heart and soul of the Dick’s Open.

In fact, the money for the new exhibits largely came from donations people made to the Sports Matter Foundation following his death two years ago.

His widow, and the daughter of founder Dick Stack, Kim Myers, says she was struggling to decide how to honor Tim’s legacy when she recalled how years ago, when there were only two Dick’s stores, the company would hold its annual employee Christmas party at the Discovery Center.

Kim says what started as a bait and tackle shop has come a long way.

“It started with my Dad and a cookie jar and his grandmother gave him $300 through my brother Ed’s vision, leadership, and incredible team, is now what we know as Dick’s Sporting Goods. It’s such a sense of pride but the good news is this entire community takes ownership in Dick’s Sporting Goods,” she said.

Inside the museum, an entire room and adjoining hallway have been turned into a tribute to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

There’s a replica of the original shop and neon sign and a hallway demonstrating the 75 year history of Dick’s.

Plus, lots more interactive activities for the children, including a putting green, a fishing pond, a multi-sport simulator and sports uniforms and equipment for kids to try on.

Executive Chairman Ed Stack began working in his father’s store when he was just 5 years old.

“What my sister did here and the whole team, when you walk in here and you look at how the company evolved from 1948 when my father first started it, on to what it is today, I think they did a really great job. As I walked through here, I walked down Memory Lane, it was a little bit emotional looking at some of the people and some of the things that happened, they really did a great job,” he says.

In keeping with the literary theme of the Story Garden, Kim Myers asked her two sons Teddy and Timmy to write a children’s book titled “Timothy’s Tee Time” to be placed in the mailbox next to the exhibit.

The book is illustrated by Ed’s daughter Katie Stack.

The Sports Matter exhibits open to the public tomorrow.

Admission to the museum is 10 dollars, and free for members and children under 1.

The outdoor Story Garden is free but the equipment will only be available during normal museum hours, 10 to 3 on weekdays, 10 to 5 on Saturdays and noon to 5 on Sundays.