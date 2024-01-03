BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Taxpayers in a number of local towns haven’t received their property tax bills for 2024 yet.

Broome County says there was a delay in mailing out tax bills to residents in the towns of Union, Binghamton and Windsor because the county did not receive the proper information from the municipalities, or in some cases, the information was incorrect.

There were also some discrepancies related to water and sewer levies that had to be corrected.

The county says it finished receiving the necessary information today.

The county legislature needs to approve the bills, likely at a special session on Monday, and then the bills will be sent out.

Taxpayers will still have the customary 30 days to make their payments.