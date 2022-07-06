An Endicott karate instructor who is facing attempted murder and arson charges was in court, accused of violating the terms of his probation.

50-year-old David Rexer was placed on probation earlier this year after pleading guilty to a Criminal Contempt charge.



Rexer’s attorney requested a bail hearing that is scheduled for July 7th.

Last month, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested Rexer in an arson-for-hire case, charging him with attempted murder, attempted arson and conspiracy.

Rexer is no stranger to the criminal justice system. In 2011, Rexer plead guilty to rape after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate and Fitness Center on Washington Avenue in Endicott.