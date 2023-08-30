TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) –

The Cutler Botanic Gardens in the Town of Dickinson is entering a national competition and transforming the space into a whimsical, fantasy garden.

Cutler Gardens is one of approximately 360 across the country designated as an All-America Selections display garden.

It’s entering this year’s AAS Landscape Design Challenge themed “A Whimsical Garden.”

Throughout the garden you can find various fairy-like statues and artwork, plus flower beds designed for the competition.

That includes one annual bed that is shaped like a monarch butterfly.

The Horticulture Program Educator at the gardens, Linda Svoboda says that purpose of the competition is to highlight local agriculture.

Horticulture Program Educator at the Cutler Botanical Gardens, Linda Svoboda says, “Educating the public on All America Selections and the varieties, and what they can find in the nurseries that works in their own garden. So you can come here, and look and see all the signage, see what plants are doing really well for right in our area. And then see if you can find those varieties for yourself.”

Cutler Gardens has to submit photos, a one-minute video, and a narrative of their whimsical design by September 15th.

The winners of the challenge will be selected in October.

Svoboda says that the last AAS competition that the Cutler Gardens participated in, it received an honorable mention.