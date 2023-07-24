TOWN OF DICKINSON (WIVT/WBGH) – Sheriff Fred Akshar says his new unit devoted to cracking down on illegal activity inside the Broome County Jail is seeing rapid results.

Earlier this year, Akshar announced the new criminal investigations unit, consisting of a supervisor, and 2 full time investigators, one of which is a k-9 handler.

The unit investigates crimes committed within the jail itself, such as smuggling and distribution of drugs.

Since the full-time division was formally instated in June, the CIU has made 8 arrests, resulting in 6 felonies and 3 misdemeanors.

While half of the inmates face charges related to prison contraband, 3 of them were for criminal mischief and another for attempted assault.