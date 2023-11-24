HILLCREST, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and if you’re starting your holiday shopping, a hidden gem in Hillcrest has great gift ideas.

Country Additions gift shop has been in business for 24 years and offers a little something for everyone.

There’s a a section for weddings, babies, a candle barn, bath and body boutique, beer and wine vault and more.

The owner, Cindy Fedish says that the past couple of years have been difficult for small businesses, but she is hopeful that the customer base is eager to shop this year, and more specifically, shopping local and in-person.

Small business Saturday is a nationwide initiative to support local businesses during the holiday season, and if you haven’t made it to Country Additions before, tomorrow is a good day to do so.

“We are your any reason, any season, gift and home decor shop. Come stop in, have an experience. Again, tomorrow, we’re going to have special treats, we’re going to have special deals for small business Saturday, and we try to promote that and do that all during the course of the year,” says Fedish.

If you’re like me and you’re not the greatest gift wrapper, Country Additions provides complimentary gift wrap for every purchase.

Plus, every customer is given a sweet treat in their gift bag, and offered complimentary cookies and water when they stop in.

Country Additions is located at 1085 Chenango Street.

Find them by looking up Country Additions on Facebook.