BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the community came together at the Broome County Courthouse yesterday to shed light on protection for older adults.

Broome County, along with The Family Violence Prevention Council, joined millions around the world in recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The international day serves as a reminder of the need to combat elder abuse, raise awareness, and work together to protect the older population of our area.

Council Coordinator Kristin Beylo says that people tend to take advantage of the money many older adults have saved up.

“We have a community here that is really committed to stopping this abuse. So, as hard as offenders are working, we have people in the frontlines making sure that they’re being held accountable, and that we stop them,” she said.

In front of the Court House, there were 23 purple pinwheels and 1 silver pinwheel.

This represents one of every 24 aging adults that are subjected to a form of elder abuse.

If anyone is experiencing elder abuse or knows someone who is, they are encouraged to call 778-2153.