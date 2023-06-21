BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton and two local businesses are being recognized for their environmentally-friendly infrastructure projects.

The city, KLAW Industries and Barney and Dickenson have received an award from the American Concrete Institute.

KLAW produces a cement alternative called Pantheon that is made from recycled glass supplied by Taylor Garbage.

The process prevents an estimated 1 thousand pounds of carbon dioxide emissions for every truck load of concrete.

Barney and Dickenson has partnered with KLAW to use Pantheon in its concrete for sidewalk and curb jobs done in Binghamton last year.

The City plans to use the KLAW product again this year in more paving projects in collaboration with Albert Torto Construction.