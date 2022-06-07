ENDICOTT, NY – The Cider Mill Stage in Endicott is hosting a performance that turns the classic fairy tale on its ear.

Embracing our differences brings everyone a happily ever after, especially for Princess Winnifred in the production of Once Upon a Mattress by Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier or BLAST.

In a retelling of the fairy tale, The Princess and the Pea, a princess’ keen senses saves a kingdom from the reign of an “aggravating” queen.

Rob Egan, the production’s artistic director, hopes the audience will come away laughing but also with a bigger message taught by Princess Winnfred about the familiar damsel in distress motif.

“Winnifred comes and teaches us that that does not have to happen; that the women can be independent and strong and confident in who they are and feel empowered to do what they need to do,” he said.

The production runs this weekend and next.

Showtimes are 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:30 matinees on Sundays.

Purchase tickets at the door or at http://CiderMillStage.com.