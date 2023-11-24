VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mirabito on the Vestal Parkway lowered gas prices by 40 cents earlier today to attract drivers into the store and to raise donations for local kids.

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton hosted its Give Back Friday Toy Drive at the Mirabito across from Target.

The charity was collecting toy and monetary donations to pass along to the Toys for Tots campaign.

There was a van on site, where all of the toys were being collected. The president of the charity, Liz Burns says that not even halfway through the 3 hour fundraiser, and the van was completely full, to the point where additional vehicles had to come to offload some of the inventory.

“Today has been a really good day so far. I don’t even know exactly what time it is, but I don’t think we’re even quite halfway through and our van is overflowing with toys. So, it’s amazing and we really do actually have some friends coming that are going to help bring the toys to our next destination,” she said.

Mirabito lowered its gas prices for this specific location, and handed out free refreshments for those coming in and out of the store.

The charity is hosting another fundraiser at the Old Union Hall in BInghamton today from 6 to 10.

Tickets are 25 dollars at the door and people are encouraged to bring a toy donation as well.

Tickets include a buffet style meal, drinks at the bar, and live music from a deejay.