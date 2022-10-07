TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Schools around the country have been putting on their Homecoming festivities over the past several weeks, and a local high school thought it should spread the spirit to a nearby nursing home.

The Chenango Valley varsity cheer squad, and members of the varsity football team held a pep rally yesterday at Elizabeth Church Manor on Upper Front Street. The nursing home created its own Homecoming celebration, by having residents vote for a king and queen and also prepared CV signage and wore the school’s colors.

Executive Director of Elizabeth Church Manor Vicky Morabito says, “Couldn’t be more perfect. The residents, they didn’t know who the winners were going to be, but I think everybody, just like you did in high school, is a little bit envious of the winners, but happy that we picked a good pair.”

In preparation for CV’s homecoming this weekend, the cheerleaders performed several cheers, and the football players took photos with the residents.

Morabito says the event allowed students to engage with the seniors, as the home was largely cut off from the community during the pandemic.

The king and queen both received crowns, sashes, and took photos together.